Ex-FBI Agent Told Woman She Was On 'Secret Probation' In $800,000 Con: Feds

A former FBI agent is facing multiple federal charges for allegedly conning a Texas woman out of $800,000. Prosecutors said that William Roy Stone Jr., 62, told the woman, identified only as C.L., that she was on "secret probation" because of drug crimes in Austin, Texas. He started the alleged con in 2015, the same year he retired from the FBI.

The Justice Department said that Stone told the woman that he was in charge of supervising her probation and claimed that a federal judge ordered her to provide information about all of her assets and report all of her activity to him. He then billed her for his travel expenses and told her she had to pay "'restitution' for a wronged company which he secretly deposited into his own bank account."

He also convinced her to send him large sums of money, which he used to purchase a home and cars. At one point, he proposed to the woman, saying he would seek to end her probation if she said yes.

Stone told the woman she would be jailed and threatened to have her children taken away if she didn't abide by the terms of the bogus probation.

Stone was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, one count of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of false impersonation of a federal officer, one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, and one count of false statements to law enforcement. If convicted, he faces up to 178 years in federal prison.

"Stone allegedly conned, threatened, and stole from his victim, exploiting her trust in law enforcement for his own financial gain. The OIG is committed to holding accountable those who commit this type of conduct," said Cloey C. Pierce, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Dallas Field Office.

Photo: Getty Images