How To Watch The Star-Studded 2021 'Can't Cancel Pride' Virtual Benefit

In its second year, "Can't Cancel Pride" will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has not only led to the disruption of many national Pride events, but has also had a damaging effect on fund-raising efforts LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive. The LGBTQ+ community continues to face loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services continue to struggle for support during the pandemic.

"Can't Cancel Pride" will also partner with Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

The event will kick off a month-long Pride celebration throughout June with iHeartMedia radio stations airing spots encouraging listeners to watch the event on demand, share their special Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride, and support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 56512.