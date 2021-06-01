John Krasinski Responds To Amy Schumer Saying He Has A 'Pretend Marriage'

After being delayed more than a year due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated A Quiet Place: Part 2 is finally here. The horror film has been getting rave reviews, too, including one from Amy Schumer. Though the quality of the film isn't the only thing Schumer shared her opinion on. She also shared her opinion that the film's director and star—John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, respectively—are only married for publicity.

For those who don't know, Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010 and share two children together. They worked together for the first time in A Quiet Place back in 2018. Fans of the popular Hollywood couple were thrilled to see them acting alongside each other. Though Krasinski only appears briefly in the follow-up, he returned as director for the horror flick.

With Krasinski and Blunt both promoting their new film, many people have been reminded about their IRL relationship. Schumer poked fun at the A-List couple when sharing her review of the flm. "I loved every second of [A Quiet Place 2] even better than the first one which blew me away," Schumer wrote in her since-deleted post. "Amazing to be in a movie theater."

The comedian didn't stop there, though. She added in a joke about Krasinski and Blunt's relationship. "Although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend," she concluded.

While some of Krasinski and Blunt's fans weren't happy about Schumer's joke, Krasinski himself seemed to find the whole thing pretty amusing. "Thank you Amy!...for blowing up our whole marriage spot," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the comments.

Blunt, who isn't on Instagram, hasn't offered up her own response just yet.

