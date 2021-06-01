Kentucky Driver Accused Of Watching Porn During 2018 Crash That Killed Cop

New court documents are shedding light on what happened during a 2018 Christmas Eve crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police officer.

Former Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District truck driver Roger Burdette will be on trial next month for the murder of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht, WLKY reported.

The new documents allege there was “evidence that the defendant was using his phone to view a pornographic video at the time that (Burdette) was operating a semi-truck on the expressway and at the time that he crashed into and killed Detective Mengedoht" on December 24, 2018.

Mengedoht pulled over another driver for speeding on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville moments before the fatal crash.

New evidence show that Burdette started watching the video at 2:12 p.m. The crash happened at 2:17 p.m. while Burdette closed the video at 2:20 p.m.

"Analysis further showed that the defendant accessed other similar videos on that date and during the hours which he was working," the documents say.

Court documents also allege that at the time of the crash Burdette was intoxicated on prescription pills he illegally obtained.

Asides from murder, Burdette was also charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle in Mengedoht's death.

