This isn't the first time Lizzo has discussed how exercise and her new vegan diet have positively impacted her mental health. In another recent video, she opened up about working out in shorts for the first time. "Now let me tell you. I was always too insecure — well, not too insecure, but too self-conscious — to work out in shorts. Also my thigh meat chafes, so I was like, why do that?" she told her followers. "But today I'm working out in shorts and I'm gonna keep it real with y'all: not much has changed, physically, about myself, but a lot has changed here, mentally. Here, emotionally," she shared, pointing to her head and her heart. "I accept myself. These shorts are a little long so they won't chafe, but I'm doing it! Yay!"

The 33-year-old pop star has also spoken out about "fake doctors" who try to "diagnose" her with an illness because she isn't losing weight. "I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthily and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," Lizzo said in the video. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."