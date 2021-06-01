Lizzo Says 'Best Transformations Are Ones Only You Can See' In New Video
By Emily Lee
June 1, 2021
Over the weekend, Lizzo took to TikTok to share a montage of her workouts from the past year. The 'Good as Hell' singer has been sharing her fitness journey with fans on social media, showing off her progress as she grows stronger.
In her latest workout video, Lizzo can be seen doing squats with a kettlebell, jumping rope, pushing a sled piled up with weights and so much more. “The best transformations are the ones only you can see. Celebrate yourself,” she captioned the post.
This isn't the first time Lizzo has discussed how exercise and her new vegan diet have positively impacted her mental health. In another recent video, she opened up about working out in shorts for the first time. "Now let me tell you. I was always too insecure — well, not too insecure, but too self-conscious — to work out in shorts. Also my thigh meat chafes, so I was like, why do that?" she told her followers. "But today I'm working out in shorts and I'm gonna keep it real with y'all: not much has changed, physically, about myself, but a lot has changed here, mentally. Here, emotionally," she shared, pointing to her head and her heart. "I accept myself. These shorts are a little long so they won't chafe, but I'm doing it! Yay!"
The 33-year-old pop star has also spoken out about "fake doctors" who try to "diagnose" her with an illness because she isn't losing weight. "I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthily and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," Lizzo said in the video. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."
"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" the singer continued. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"
Lizzo, of course, ended her TikTok on a positive note for her followers, telling them: "if you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody's got your body. So enjoy that b***h!"
