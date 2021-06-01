Minnesota's 'Neighbor From Hell' Still A Problem A Decade Later

A Minnesota woman dubbed "neighbor from hell" is now facing new stalking charges.

Lori Christensen's next-door neighbors are accusing her of endless harassment, but this isn't the first time she has been an issue for neighbors.

Christensen was featured on ABC's 20/20 a decade ago after she harassed her White Bear Lake neighbors for years.

According to FOX 9, she moved to another part of town and has been harassing her current neighbors since 2016.

The neighbors say that she would videotape them, post 'no trespassing' signs facing their yard, and set up a mannequin that looked into their backyard. They are also accusing her of cutting their television cable.

The couple says they had to move because the harassment was getting so severe. They decided to put their house up for sale, and Christensen's harassment has gotten worse.

The current homeowners and real estate agents say she has been harassing potential buyers and the agents during showings.

Christensen allegedly videotaped Asian clients touring the home and parked her car nearby with Donald Trump banners on the vehicle.

One realtor said as he was leaving the property, she walked up to his car, yelled and cussed at him, told him to go back to his country and get out of her neighborhood, then slapped her behind in front of him.

Another realtor told FOX 9 that his buyers like the house, "But we had an encounter with the neighbor which completely convinced the buyers that they wouldn’t make an offer on the house. And the mannequin head on the stake really unsettled them."

There was also an incident where Christensen told potential buyers that there was previously a fire in the house, and the owners had been smoking methamphetamine.

Christensen is scheduled to appear in court on June 24. If convicted, this will be her third stalking violation in 10 years.

The 20/20 segment featuring Christensen is below.