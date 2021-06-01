Omaha Doctors Disagree On Whether They Were Married Amid Dicey Divorce

The Nebraska Supreme Court considered a dicey divorce — two doctors can’t agree on whether they got married twice, or not at all.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Supreme Court was tasked with a decision amid the multi-million-dollar divorce between Dr. Tyron Alli and Dr. Patricia Seivert, of Omaha.

Seivert reportedly says that the couple got married in Hawaii in 1996, and again in 2012 when an insurance company asked for their marriage certificate and she and her husband were unable to hand over records. Alli, however, disagrees.

Apparently, a formal marriage license was a significant factor in the court's decision; Nebraska doesn’t recognize common-law marriages. The court reached a unanimous ruling on May 21, seemingly not content with the way the state defines marriage, according to the World-Herald.

“In reaching this conclusion, we are not without sympathy for Seivert,” Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Jonathan Papik wrote. “Alli admits that even he believed he was lawfully married in 1996 and represented that was the case to everyone from the Internal Revenue Service, lenders and employers to family and friends... any expansion of the state’s...marriage principles is the province of the Legislature rather than this court.”

Photo: Getty Images