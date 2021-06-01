Feedback

Phoenix Teen Says Boss Wouldn't Let Him Off Work For His Own Graduation

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2021

Luis Gastelum, a 19 year old from Phoenix, said that he almost missed his high school graduation because his boss wouldn't let him off work.

AZ Family reported that Gastelum immigrated to the United States two years ago from Mexico. He studies hard, plays soccer, and also provides for his 14-year-old sister.

Gastelum said, "I came here for one reason. It was for my mom and my family. I just wanted to give them the best."

Gastelum finally reached the time for his high school graduation, but he hit a major rock in the road. The teen said that his boss told him he couldn't miss work for his own graduation. He explained that his boss told him if he missed work that he would fire him.

Gastelum said, "I was lost, to be honest. Lost because it is not just myself. I have my sister and me. It is only me and her. I am like her dad. So, I worry more about her."

The teen works at the Marshalls Distribution Center in Phoenix.

One of Gastelum's teachers heard about his situation and decided to do something about it.

Shayman Richardsonstarted a GoFundMe to raise funds for Gastelum. Richardson said, "He is brilliant. I have seen him come through so much adversity and he is so humble. He continues to smile, keeps going and going and going."

The GoFundMe page has already reached over $14,700.

