Rise Against Rocks Out To 'Talking To Ourselves' In Release Party Preview

Rise Against is getting ready to drop their new album, Nowhere Generation, on June 4th and the band is celebrating a day early during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party — and in a sneak peek at the show, fans can see the band rock out to the new project's "Talking To Ourselves."

In the 90s rock style video, Rise Against performs their high energy Nowhere Generation song in front of a wall of TVs.

Nowhere Generation follows Rise Against's 2017 album, Wolves, and was recorded at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado. The new project includes its title track and songs "Broken Dreams, Inc.," "Forefeit," "Sudden Urge," "The Numbers," "Talking To Ourselves" and more. In a statement, Rise Against's Tim McIlrath says of Nowhere Generation, "It describes a lot of what Rise Against does; to speak and scream when we feel there are things that are happening that aren’t being addressed."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, the band will perform their new music, as well as listen along to some of Nowhere Generation's songs with some lucky fans who will be joining the show virtually. The band will also talk about their new album and more during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Booker.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Rise Against on Thursday, June 3rd at 8pm local time via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.