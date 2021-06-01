STUDY: It's Dangerous To Be A Pedestrian In New Mexico

New Mexico is once again among the most dangerous states for pedestrians.

KRQE reported that a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association shows that New Mexico has the highest number of deaths among pedestrians per 100,000 people out of all of the states in all of the country.

The data shows that there is a vast difference between the states that experienced high volumes of pedestrian deaths and those that didn't.

New Mexico had the highest number of pedestrian deaths in 2020, with 2.12. Vermont had the lowest at 0.18.

In addition, just seven states accounted for over half, 54 percent to be exact, of all of the pedestrian fatalities. Those states included Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, and Texas.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, there are many factors that contribute to the high numbers of pedestrian fatalities, not just local traffic safety. These factors include economy, population growth, demographic changes, weather, fuel prices, vehicle miles traveled, the amount of time that residents spend walking, and the amount of available resources in the state to support highway safety.

All of the data is based on the number of pedestrian deaths that were reported by FARS and U.S. Census population data.

Click here to see the full study.

