Taylor Swift is breaking more records with the release of 'evermore' on vinyl.

This past Friday (May 28), Swift released her ninth studio album 'evermore' on vinyl. According to Billboard, the album sold over 40,000 copies in the United States over the following two days. This means 'evermore' broke the record for an entire week's worth of vinyl sales over the course of a single weekend.

The record was previously held by Jack White’s Lazaretto, which sold 40,000 copies in its first week back in June 2014. Since Swift's latest vinyl release has only been out for a few days, it's presumed the sales numbers will continue to rise by Friday (June 4).

Swift first released evermore back in December 2020. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well.

Photo: Getty