Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Pride Month Message, Joins GLAAD Campaign

June has arrived, which means that it's officially Pride month — and Taylor Swift is kicking things off with a heartfelt message, joining GLAAD's "Summer of Equality" campaign to pass the Equality Act.

In a note shared to social media, Swift wrote, "I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I'm sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do."

The star added, "Who you love and how you identify shouldn't put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!"