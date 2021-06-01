Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Pride Month Message, Joins GLAAD Campaign
By Taylor Fields
June 1, 2021
June has arrived, which means that it's officially Pride month — and Taylor Swift is kicking things off with a heartfelt message, joining GLAAD's "Summer of Equality" campaign to pass the Equality Act.
In a note shared to social media, Swift wrote, "I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I'm sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do."
The star added, "Who you love and how you identify shouldn't put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!"
Swift has previously publicly supported and advocated for the Equality Act, and two years ago kicked off Pride Month 2019 with a petition to support the Equality Act. And, along with a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander, she wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram:
"While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally." She added, "Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act."
Taylor continued, "Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally."
Photo: Getty Images