U.S. Movie Theaters Lift Mask Mandate For People Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Three of the top movie theater chains in the United States have lifted mask requirements for moviegoers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas all said the decision was made following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"With rapid improvements in COVID-19 case rates, increasingly widespread vaccinations, and recent CDC guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, the movie theatre industry will continue to meet or exceed state and local public health guidelines," Regal wrote on its website.

The chains did not say if they plan to ask for proof of vaccination.

The movie theaters said that unvaccinated customers will be asked to continue wearing masks and that the mask policy will be enforced if there is a state or local mandate in place.

"Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as a standard practice," Regal explained.

The theaters continue to operate at reduced capacity to ensure social distancing between guests.

The Memorial Day box office numbers are giving hope to the movie studios that people are ready to return to the theater after more than a year. John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II won the three-day weekend, shattering expectations, earning $56 million. Disney's Cruella pulled in an estimated $21.3 million to finish second. Cruella is also available to stream at home for $30 with Disney+ Premium Access.

Overall, box office receipts totaled over $79 million, the highest since March 6-8, 2020, when theaters saw $90.4 million in business.

