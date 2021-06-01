Volbeat Drops 2 New Songs 'Wait A Minute My Girl' & 'Dagen For' For Summer
By Taylor Fields
June 2, 2021
Summertime is here and Volbeat is celebrating with two new songs, "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før."
Volbeat's two new songs are their first new music since their 2019 Rewind, Replay, Rebound album, and were written and recorded during the pandemic while in lockdown with the band's Michael Poulsen, Kaspar Boye and Jon Larsen recording their parts in Demark while Rob Caggiano worked remotely from New York.
The band also worked with a few familiar faces on their new songs, including saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano Player Raynier Jacob Jacildo who both appear on "Wait A Minute My Girl" and previously appeared on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)," in addition to singer Mia Maja, who has also previously worked with the band, provides backing vocals.
In a statement, Volbeat explained of their two new songs:
"As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult fifteen months that have the vibe and feel of Summer. We're beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on 'Wait A Minute My Girl,' and we're absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we've known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to 'Dagen Før.' We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of Summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them."
The band also teased some more new music for the Fall and added, "We can't wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The Fall always brings the thunder and lightning…"