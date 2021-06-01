Volbeat Drops 2 New Songs 'Wait A Minute My Girl' & 'Dagen For' For Summer

Summertime is here and Volbeat is celebrating with two new songs, "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før."

Volbeat's two new songs are their first new music since their 2019 Rewind, Replay, Rebound album, and were written and recorded during the pandemic while in lockdown with the band's Michael Poulsen, Kaspar Boye and Jon Larsen recording their parts in Demark while Rob Caggiano worked remotely from New York.

The band also worked with a few familiar faces on their new songs, including saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano Player Raynier Jacob Jacildo who both appear on "Wait A Minute My Girl" and previously appeared on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)," in addition to singer Mia Maja, who has also previously worked with the band, provides backing vocals.