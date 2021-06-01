Feedback

Why June 1st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 1, 2021

It’s June 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, The Beatles released their album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was virtually certified gold on its first day in stores. 

In 2005, The White StripesJack White married red-haired model Karen Elson, who appeared in the band’s video for “Blue Orchid.” Jack and Karen were wed in a canoe that sat where the Rio Negro, Solimones and Amazon rivers meet.

In 1973, Paul McCartney & Wings released their hit single “Live and Let Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

In 1976, The Runaways released their self-titled debut album.

In 2005, Audioslave topped the charts with their second album, Out of Exile.

In 1967, David Bowie released his self-titled debut album.

In 1998, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, who was arrested three years earlier for possession of cocaine and heroin, was arrested again for drug possession in New York. He had 100 dollars’ worth of heroin on him and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing. 

In 1968, Simon & Garfunkel started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Mrs. Robinson.”

And in 1992, Rod Stewart and his wife, model Rachel Hunter, had their first child together, a daughter named Renee.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

