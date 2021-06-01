Feedback

Why June 2nd Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 2, 2021

It’s June 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Bruce Springsteen released Darkness on the Edge of Town, the hotly anticipated follow-up to 1975’s Born to Run

In 1989, a then 52-year-old Rolling StoneBill Wyman secretly married 19-year-old Mandy Smith. All four other Stones attended. The marriage lasted 17 months.

In 1993, Aerosmithkicked off their 169-date Get a Grip world tour.

In 1973, Paul McCartneytopped both the album chart and the singles chart. His latest LP with Wings, Red Rose Speedway, started a three-week run at number one, while his song “My Love” began four weeks at the peak of the Hot 100.

In 1978, Thin Lizzy released their live double album, Live and Dangerous.

And in 2005, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos was detained by Russian police, who suspected him of being a spy. The rocker was traveling under his real last name, Huntley, which he just happened to share with an MI6 agent who stole secrets from the country in the early ‘90s. Alex was freed when he pointed out the 13-year age difference between him and the spy.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T This Day in Music)

Chat About Why June 2nd Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.