Woman Donates Kidney To Husband's Ex-Wife Days After Florida Wedding

A woman went from donning a wedding dress to putting on a hospital gown to donate a kidney to her husband's ex-wife, according to the Associated Press (AP) via KING 5.

Debby Neal-Strickland stepped up and offered her kidney to Jim Strickland's former wife Mylaen Merthe just days after her wedding in Florida.

Merthe has been struggling with kidney disease for a long time and was eventually admitted to a hospital back in November. Reporters learned Merthe's kidneys were only functioning at 8%. When her brother offered his kidney and wasn't a match, that's when Neal-Strickland volunteered.

The newlywed said she knew Merthe was going to become a grandmother soon. She thought of Merthe's daughter giving birth, “and her mom not being there. I just couldn’t not try to change that,” she said. “God told me, ‘You’re a match and you need to do this.'"