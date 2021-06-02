Feedback

10-Year-Old Boy Shot With Real Gun During 'Paintball Drive-By' With His Dad

By Bill Galluccio

June 2, 2021

A ten-year-old Florida boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while taking part in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun. Police said the young boy asked his father, Michael Williams, 26, if he could drive him to a home in the city of Opa-locka where a group of people had gathered so he could shot them with his paintball gun.

As Williams drove by the house in his van, his son allegedly fired several shots towards the crowd from the vehicle. The homeowner, Gregory Barns, believed that his family was under attack and returned fire with his real gun, striking the young boy with a single shot.

The boy then lost his balance and fell out of the van, and was run over. His father picked him up and drove him back home, where his mother called 911. The boy suffered undisclosed injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

Photo: Getty Images

