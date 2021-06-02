18 Things You Might Not Know About Kerry King

On June 3rd, 1964, Kerry King was born. We all know he went on to become the guitarist for Slayer, but here are 18 you might not know about the birthday boy:

1. Kerry was born in LA to a dad who was an aircraft parts inspector and a mom who worked for the phone company.

2. Contrary to popular belief, his middle name is not “f***ing,” it’s Ray.

3. Kerry started playing guitar as a child and growing up, he listened to Venom, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath.

4. Kerry’s first band played Pat Boone covers.

5. As a 16-year-old, Kerry was in a band with his guitar teacher.

6. In 1981, Kerry tried out for a band. After the audition, Jeff Hanneman, who was at the venue directing people where to go,came up to him and started jamming with him, doing some Iron Maiden and JudasPriest. They decided to start their own band, which of course, became Slayer.

7. For a time, Kerry lived in Arizona. Judas Priest singer Rob Halford was his neighbor.

8. In 1984, Kerry joined Dave Mustaine’s then-new band, Megadeth. After playing five shows with them he left the group so he wouldn’t be spread too thin with Slayer.

9. Among Kerry’s many tattoos is a black tooth on his throat, and the phrase “God Hates Us All” on the inside of his arm. His first tat was the Slayer eagle above his left ear. Most of his ink was done by tattoo artist Paul Booth.

10. Kerry contributed the guitar solo to the Beastie Boys' hit “No Sleep till Brooklyn.” He was supposed to appear in the video for the song being pushed off a stage by a gorilla but he refused saying, “If there’s gonna be anyone knocking anyone offstage, it’ll be me knocking the gorilla.” That’s what happened. Kerry also played on “Fight For Your Right (To Party).”

11. Kerry recorded the guitar outro for Pantera’s 2000 song “Goddamn Electric” in the band’s bathroom just after Ozzfest in Dallas in July of 1999.

12. King has a collection of snakes. He also owns a reptile nursery and house called Psychotic Exotics.

13. At one point in his life, Kerry spent his downtime breeding show dogs.

14. Kerry has a daughter named Shyanne Kymberlee King.

15. King’s favorite food is bleu cheese-crusted filet mignon.

16. Kerry’s favorite movie is Se7en and his favorite TV show is Family Guy.

17. King’s favorite song is Pantera’s “Becoming.”

18. Kerry is a big fan of wrestling.

Happy birthday Kerry!

Photo: Getty