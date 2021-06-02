All The Deals & Specials You Need To Know For National Donut Day

Friday (June 4) is National Donut Day. This special occasion is celebrated on the first Friday of June of each year in honor of the original event created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938. The aim was to honor fellow Salvation Army members who served doughnuts to soldiers in France during World War I. To uphold the tradition, many of your favorite donut joints, including Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, will have special sales and deals on National Donut Day. Offers.com put together a list of all the deals you need to know about:

Butler County, Ohio: Burn off a few of those donut calories by completing the “Donut Trail” in Butler County, Ohio, and register to win one of five custom pairs of Donut Trail shoes. The shoes feature photos of real donuts found along the Donut Trail. Winners will be selected at random at 3 p.m. on June 4 and will get their choice between a pink or teal pair of these special sneakers.

Chin Up Donuts: If you find yourself in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 4, head to woman-owned Chin Up Donuts in the Promenade where their mission is to spread positivity with rings of dough. They have teamed with Fired Pie and Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles to create two tantalizing specials in honor of National Donut Day: The Fired Pie Pizza Donut and The Mother Clucker. You can also enjoy Chin Up’s decadent Crème Brulee donut on this yummy day.

DiGiorno: Available exclusively through a Twitter sweepstake in honor of National Donut Day, DiGiorno has created a new, yummy treat they are calling “DiGiornuts.” The DiGiornut, filled with mozzarella cheese and topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, will only be available on June 4, so log onto DiGiorno’s Twitter page, respond to their tweet with the hashtag #sweepstakes and take a shot at scoring a half dozen of these savory circular snacks.

Doughbar Doughnuts: Starting June 1, the Doughbar will be celebrating National Doughnut Week with giveaways, freebies and limited-edition treats. Check out their Instagram page to get all of the details.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ announced on their Instagram page that they will be giving away a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on National Donut Day. Sweet.