All The Deals & Specials You Need To Know For National Donut Day
By Emily Lee
June 2, 2021
Friday (June 4) is National Donut Day. This special occasion is celebrated on the first Friday of June of each year in honor of the original event created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938. The aim was to honor fellow Salvation Army members who served doughnuts to soldiers in France during World War I. To uphold the tradition, many of your favorite donut joints, including Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, will have special sales and deals on National Donut Day. Offers.com put together a list of all the deals you need to know about:
Butler County, Ohio: Burn off a few of those donut calories by completing the “Donut Trail” in Butler County, Ohio, and register to win one of five custom pairs of Donut Trail shoes. The shoes feature photos of real donuts found along the Donut Trail. Winners will be selected at random at 3 p.m. on June 4 and will get their choice between a pink or teal pair of these special sneakers.
Chin Up Donuts: If you find yourself in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 4, head to woman-owned Chin Up Donuts in the Promenade where their mission is to spread positivity with rings of dough. They have teamed with Fired Pie and Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles to create two tantalizing specials in honor of National Donut Day: The Fired Pie Pizza Donut and The Mother Clucker. You can also enjoy Chin Up’s decadent Crème Brulee donut on this yummy day.
DiGiorno: Available exclusively through a Twitter sweepstake in honor of National Donut Day, DiGiorno has created a new, yummy treat they are calling “DiGiornuts.” The DiGiornut, filled with mozzarella cheese and topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, will only be available on June 4, so log onto DiGiorno’s Twitter page, respond to their tweet with the hashtag #sweepstakes and take a shot at scoring a half dozen of these savory circular snacks.
Doughbar Doughnuts: Starting June 1, the Doughbar will be celebrating National Doughnut Week with giveaways, freebies and limited-edition treats. Check out their Instagram page to get all of the details.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ announced on their Instagram page that they will be giving away a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on National Donut Day. Sweet.
Duck Donuts: National Donut Day is a favorite holiday at Duck Donuts, and if you happen to be near one of their nationwide locations, it will be a favorite of yours too. Because on Friday, June 4, they’ll be giving every guest one FREE bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut (no purchase necessary) in honor of the women of the Salvation Army.
Five-O Donut Co.:If you are a donut fan living in Sarasota, Florida, head to one of the three Five-O Donut Co. locations for a free simple doughnut in honor of National Donut Day. Even better, place one of the first dozen transactions and get a FREE Five-O T-shirt. Five-O donuts are also available on UberEATS, DoorDash and BiteSquad.
GoPuff: Two tasty deals for National Doughnut Day come to us from GoPuff, the delivery people. You can get two 6-count Hostess Mini Donuts (powdered, chocolate-dipped or coffee cake crunch) for just $4, and LaColumbe ready-to-drink coffee products are BOGO free.
Katz Gluten Free: Thanks to Katz Gluten Free, everybody can enjoy on National Donut Day! In fact, stock up on Mini Donut Holes Packs. They are on sale for $13.47, marked down from $17.96. Place an order over $49 and get FREE shipping.
Krispy Kreme: Dedicated to spreading a little joy on National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme is offering all guests who dine in or drive thru one FREE doughnut of choice on June 4. And fun fact: Although it purposely misspells both “crispy” and “cream,” Krispy Kreme Doughnuts maintains the original spelling of doughnut, instead of adopting the more recent version of “donut.”
LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee: Friday, June 4 is going to be a big day at all 25 LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee locations. First, everyone who visits will be getting aFREERay’s Original Glazed Donut in honor of the Salvation Army and National Donut Day. Second, every National Donut Day tee that is purchased from Charlie Hustle will also receive a coupon for a free donut and small coffee (25% of the total tee sales will be donated to the Salvation Army Children’s Programs). And last but not least, community heroes will be getting TWO free donuts from LaMar’s on National Donut Day.
Shipley Do-Nuts: From 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. on June 4, get a FREE Glazed Do-Nut at Shipley Do-Nuts.
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee: Super happy to be frying up sweet dough and serving it in their Chicago store this year (although you can always get them on Goldbellytoo), Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is celebrating National Donut Day by giving away one FREE donut with any purchase (one day only, on June 4).
Tim Hortons: Tims Rewards members who purchase any item over $0.50 between June 3 and June 15 at Tim Hortons® U.S. will get one classic or specialty donut for just $0.50to celebrate National Donut Day. That gives you almost two weeks to try their new Crème Filled Ring Donut—creme-filled, topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate drizzle—which is included in the promotion.
Photo: Getty