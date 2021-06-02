Amazon Announces Dates For Prime Day 2021

Amazon announced Tuesday (June 1) it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event later this month.

The company revealed it will hold Prime Day on June 21 and 22 during a press event, CNN reports.

Amazon usually holds Prime Day during the summer, but moved it back to October in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The delayed Prime Day was the company's best on record, shattering even previous Black Friday sales records, CNN reports.

Amazon had held Prime Day since 2015 and the sales event accounts for around 1% to 2% of the company's annual sales, analysts told CNN.

The majority of Prime Day offerings are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, who are eligible for music, movies, TV shows and free shipping with their $120 annual subscription service.

Amazon holds Prime Day to build loyalty with Prime subscribers and attract new shoppers to its subscription service.

The company plans to offer up to 2 million deals on products to prime members in 2021, which is more than in previous years, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, confirmed during a press event on Tuesday via CNN.

Amazon also plans to showcase how Prime Day helps independent merchants that sell goods through its website.

Prime members will get a $10 credit on Prime Day after spending $10 at select small businesses during a span of June 7 to June 20, which is part of a new $100 million investment to boost small businesses, the company confirmed.

"This is our biggest promotion for small business sellers in our history," Keri Cusick, head of small business empowerment, said at the press event via CNN.

