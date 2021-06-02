Billie Eilish & Her Friends Have An Epic House Party In 'Lost Cause' Video

Billie Eilish is back with another new song from her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. On Wednesday (June 2), the 19-year-old pop superstar dropped her kiss-off anthem 'Lost Cause' along with an accompanying music video.

In the sultry track, Eilish calls out an ex for all their bad behavior. She doesn't stay down for too long, though. The video follows Eilish and her girlfriends as they host an epic slumber party. From water gun fights and games of Twister to dance parties and silly string, it's clear Eilish isn't hung up on her "lost cause" of an ex.