Feedback

Here's What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Najee Harris During OTAs

By Jason Hall

June 2, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris' work ethic has already impressed veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

During his press conference with media members on Tuesday (June 2), Roethlisberger credited the No. 24 overall pick while sharing a story in which Harris had running backs coach Eddie Faulkner working overtime.

“I think the other day the running backs coach told him, ‘Hey Najee, I have to go home now.’ It just shows he is still in there watching film, and he is constantly asking questions, and that is good," Roethlisberger said via USA TODAY.

The 39-year-old quarterback also credited Harris for how he's transitioning from the collegiate to professional level.

“He doesn’t seem lost. It’s not too big for him. His head’s not spinning,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s asking questions, which is good, but he’s out there, and he’s playing fast.

Harris led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players, during his senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Roethlisberger is returning for his 18th season with the Steelers after being selected by the franchise at No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The quarterback revealed on Tuesday that he suggested taking a $5 million pay reduction in order to help the Steelers free up $15 million in cap space, which allowed Pittsburgh to re-sign Zach Banner, Cameron Sutton, Tyson Alualu and Juju Smith-Schuster, Roethlisberger's primary wide receiver, as well as several additional free agents with the additional cap space.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Najee Harris During OTAs

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.