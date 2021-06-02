Here's What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Najee Harris During OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris' work ethic has already impressed veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

During his press conference with media members on Tuesday (June 2), Roethlisberger credited the No. 24 overall pick while sharing a story in which Harris had running backs coach Eddie Faulkner working overtime.

“I think the other day the running backs coach told him, ‘Hey Najee, I have to go home now.’ It just shows he is still in there watching film, and he is constantly asking questions, and that is good," Roethlisberger said via USA TODAY.

The 39-year-old quarterback also credited Harris for how he's transitioning from the collegiate to professional level.

“He doesn’t seem lost. It’s not too big for him. His head’s not spinning,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s asking questions, which is good, but he’s out there, and he’s playing fast.

Harris led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players, during his senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Roethlisberger is returning for his 18th season with the Steelers after being selected by the franchise at No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The quarterback revealed on Tuesday that he suggested taking a $5 million pay reduction in order to help the Steelers free up $15 million in cap space, which allowed Pittsburgh to re-sign Zach Banner, Cameron Sutton, Tyson Alualu and Juju Smith-Schuster, Roethlisberger's primary wide receiver, as well as several additional free agents with the additional cap space.

