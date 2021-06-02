Feedback

Hiker Dies After Falling 500 Feet In California's Sequoia National Park

By Bill Galluccio

June 2, 2021

hiker died after falling 500 feet while climbing Mount Russell in California's Sequoia National Park. The 56-year-old had reached the summit ridge with his two hiking partners when he lost his balance and began to slip.

As he fell, one of his partners, a 45-year-old woman, tried to grab him, but they both tumbled down the mountainside. The woman managed to break her fall after about 30 feet, but the man plunged off the cliff. The third member of the hiking group used a satellite location beacon to declare an emergency and then called 911.

Rescue crews arrived and managed to pull the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for undisclosed injuries. The next day, crews were able to recover the man's body and brought it to a funeral home.

It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for search and rescue workers at Sequoia National Park. According to the National Parks Service, there were eight incidents over the three-day weekend. Officials urged caution heading into what they expect to a busy summer season.

"Over the course of what is expected to be an extraordinarily busy summer in the parks, visitors to the front country and the wilderness alike are strongly urged to prepare carefully for trips and understand completely that you may need to be self-sufficient in the event of an emergency. There is never any guarantee that rescuers will be able to reach you quickly. Understand your own limits, take care of the people in your party, and always be prepared to turn back."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Hiker Dies After Falling 500 Feet In California's Sequoia National Park

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.