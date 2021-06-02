Hiker Dies After Falling 500 Feet In California's Sequoia National Park

A hiker died after falling 500 feet while climbing Mount Russell in California's Sequoia National Park. The 56-year-old had reached the summit ridge with his two hiking partners when he lost his balance and began to slip.

As he fell, one of his partners, a 45-year-old woman, tried to grab him, but they both tumbled down the mountainside. The woman managed to break her fall after about 30 feet, but the man plunged off the cliff. The third member of the hiking group used a satellite location beacon to declare an emergency and then called 911.

Rescue crews arrived and managed to pull the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for undisclosed injuries. The next day, crews were able to recover the man's body and brought it to a funeral home.

It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for search and rescue workers at Sequoia National Park. According to the National Parks Service, there were eight incidents over the three-day weekend. Officials urged caution heading into what they expect to a busy summer season.

"Over the course of what is expected to be an extraordinarily busy summer in the parks, visitors to the front country and the wilderness alike are strongly urged to prepare carefully for trips and understand completely that you may need to be self-sufficient in the event of an emergency. There is never any guarantee that rescuers will be able to reach you quickly. Understand your own limits, take care of the people in your party, and always be prepared to turn back."

Photo: Getty Images