Human Remains Found Near Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Montecito Home

Human remains have been discovered "mere feet" from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's property in Montecito, California, according to TMZ. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery of the human remains, which are thought to be "very old."

The bones were discovered on the grounds of a neighboring property. The discovery was made by a construction crew while working on a landscaping job in the Sussexes' neighborhood.

The unearthed remains were buried about three feet underground. They are believed to be the remains of a young indigenous person, possibly of the Chumash tribe. The Chumash tribe inhabited the central and southern coastal regions of California. Their history in the region dates back thousands of years.

The sheriff's office reportedly brought in forensic anthropologists to consult on the recovery of the bones. It's possible these remains could be about 11,000 years old.

Harry and Meghan's home sits adjacent to the road on which these potentially historic remains were uncovered. At this time, they have not commented publicly on the nearby recovery efforts.

