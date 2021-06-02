Feedback

Human Remains Found Near Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Montecito Home

By Emily Lee

June 2, 2021

Human remains have been discovered "mere feet" from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's property in Montecito, California, according to TMZ. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery of the human remains, which are thought to be "very old."

The bones were discovered on the grounds of a neighboring property. The discovery was made by a construction crew while working on a landscaping job in the Sussexes' neighborhood.

The unearthed remains were buried about three feet underground. They are believed to be the remains of a young indigenous person, possibly of the Chumash tribe. The Chumash tribe inhabited the central and southern coastal regions of California. Their history in the region dates back thousands of years.

The sheriff's office reportedly brought in forensic anthropologists to consult on the recovery of the bones. It's possible these remains could be about 11,000 years old.

Harry and Meghan's home sits adjacent to the road on which these potentially historic remains were uncovered. At this time, they have not commented publicly on the nearby recovery efforts.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Human Remains Found Near Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Montecito Home

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.