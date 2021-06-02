Israeli Opposition Parties Strike Deal To Oust Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli politicians have reached an agreement that would oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his position. The deal was brokered by Yair Lapid, who leads the Yesh Atid, the nation's second-largest political party, and Naftali Bennett, who is in charge of the nationalist Yamina party.

Under the eight-party power-sharing agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years and will be succeeded by Lapid, who will also serve a two-year term.

"I pledge that this government will work in the service of all Israeli citizens, those who voted for it and those who did not," Lapid said in a statement. "It will respect its opponents and do everything in its power to unite and connect all parts of Israeli society."

The deal still needs to be voted on by the Israeli Parliament, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. If the 120-member body fails to approve the deal, Israel could be forced to host another election, which would be the fifth in the past two years.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, holding the position for 12 years.

Photo: Getty Images