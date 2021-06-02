Milwaukee Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery Of An Undercover Officer

A Milwaukee man is now facing seven years in federal prison for an armed robbery of an undercover officer.

CBS 58 reported that the Department of Justice says 30-year-old Donquell Franklin pleaded guilty to robbery of personal property of the United States and using and carrying a firearm during the robbery.

According to a press release from the DOJ, the plea agreement states that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents and task force officers ran an undercover investigation of illegal firearm sales in 2017.

On April 4, 2017, Franklin entered the vehicle of an undercover ATF agent and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the officer.

The officer pushed the gun away, and Franklin released the magazine, re-inserted it, racked the slide, and pointed the firearm back at the officer.

Franklin robbed the officer of ATF money, an ATF-issued iPhone, and the keys to the vehicle.

Franklin did not get very far. The release added that law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene and went after Franklin on foot. He was found hiding in a garage in an alley on West McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee.

Officers were able to recover the firearm, iPhone, and the keys Franklin had stolen.

