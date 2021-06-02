Feedback

Rihanna Goes Braless & Wears Sheer Gown For 'Vogue' Italia Cover

By Peyton Blakemore

June 2, 2021

In case you needed a reminder, Rihanna's latest cover shoot has further proved she is the baddest in the game!

On Wednesday (June 2), the singer-turned-business mogul shared her Vogue Italia cover, which features her wearing a completely sheer Maison Valentino gown and thigh-high strappy heels.

"Rihanna By Rihanna!" Vogue Italia explained of the cover on social media. "When for our Do It Yourself issue Rihanna Did It Herself photographing and styling her own cover." The esteemed fashion publication added, "On set Rihanna played simultaneously the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist."

In layman's terms: Rihanna did that!

Adding to the reasons of why Rih Rih is the queen of everything, fans also pointed out that Rihanna now joins Madonna as the two only singers who have achieved "The Big Four" in Vogue history, covering American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Paris, and Vogue Italia.

Rihanna's Vogue Italia cover will be released on June 4.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Rihanna Goes Braless & Wears Sheer Gown For 'Vogue' Italia Cover

