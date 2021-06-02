Rihanna Goes Braless & Wears Sheer Gown For 'Vogue' Italia Cover
By Peyton Blakemore
June 2, 2021
In case you needed a reminder, Rihanna's latest cover shoot has further proved she is the baddest in the game!
On Wednesday (June 2), the singer-turned-business mogul shared her Vogue Italia cover, which features her wearing a completely sheer Maison Valentino gown and thigh-high strappy heels.
"Rihanna By Rihanna!" Vogue Italia explained of the cover on social media. "When for our Do It Yourself issue Rihanna Did It Herself photographing and styling her own cover." The esteemed fashion publication added, "On set Rihanna played simultaneously the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist."
In layman's terms: Rihanna did that!
Adding to the reasons of why Rih Rih is the queen of everything, fans also pointed out that Rihanna now joins Madonna as the two only singers who have achieved "The Big Four" in Vogue history, covering American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Paris, and Vogue Italia.
Rihanna now joins Madonna as the only singers who achieved "The Big Four" in Vogue history.— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) June 2, 2021
She now has covered all big covers of Vogue: American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia👑 pic.twitter.com/mkwWHW2lhW
Rihanna's Vogue Italia cover will be released on June 4.
Photo: Getty Images