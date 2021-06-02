Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast Of New David O. Russell Movie

Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen!

According to Showbiz 411, who broke the report on Sunday (May 30), the “Cardigan” singer has been cast in an upcoming movie by filmmaker David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook). The forthcoming project — which the report speculates might be titled Canterbury Glass — will mark Swift’s first movie role since she portrayed Bombalurina in the 2019 movie adaptation of Cats and headlined her own Netflix documentary with Miss Americana in 2020.

“I am told that the film is ‘period piece’ set in the Depression. That’s pretty much more than anyone’s heard before. But beyond that, the actual plot and characters remain a mystery,” Showbiz 411 reports.

Per an additional report from Variety, “the title of the film, as well as plot details have been kept under wraps.” What's more, when approached for comment, both New Regency and Swift’s reps declined. Still, the outlet indicates the project has “already completed production, with Disney’s 20th Century Studios releasing the movie on a yet-to-be-determined date.”

So what do we know? Well, Swift is only one member of an ensemble cast that, as per Showbiz 411, includes the following actors: Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, Anna Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, and Zoe Saldana, as well as Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Robert De Niro.

As Swifties know, the “Lover” superstar has made only a handful of films throughout the course of her acting career, including Valentine’s Day, The Giver, and in a voice acting role for The Lorax.

Photo: Getty Images