Teacher Filmed Students Pushing Girl Wrapped In A Sheet Down Steps: Parents

An Idaho family has filed a notice of claim against the Twin Falls School District after their daughter was severely injured during a class assignment. The family said that their daughter's classmates wrapped her in a sheet and pushed her down a flight of stairs, all while their teacher, Froylan Vargas, watched and recorded on his cellphone.

"(The student) was wrapped so tight she could not arrest her descent down the stairs," Twin Falls law firm Hilverda McRae PLLC wrote in the claim.

The girl's parents claim the incident was part of an assignment to recreate a scene from Shakespeare and that Vargas threatened to fail the students if they refused to participate.

The girl suffered a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, a laceration on her head that required four staples to close, and injuries to her knee, foot, elbow, and hand. Her family incurred over $30,000 in medical bills due to her injuries.

"This poor girl has been through a lot. She tried to return to school, but the brain injury has made that difficult," the family's attorney Brian Hilverda told the Times-News. "Her mother eventually pulled her from school during the last few weeks."

The district has 90 days to respond to the claim.

"Beyond that confirmation, the District cannot release any information during the ongoing investigation of this claim," spokesperson Eva Craner said.

Photo: Getty Images