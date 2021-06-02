Tennessee Boat Dealer Offers $100,000 To Person Who Can Catch This Fish
By Sarah Tate
June 2, 2021
A boat dealer in East Tennessee is offering a $100,000 prize to anyone who can catch a specific fish.
Watson's Marine, located at 4095 Highway 11E in Bluff City, announced a contest to reel in a tagged smallmouth bass in South Holston Lake. According to WKRN, the contest takes place from 12:01 a.m. June 12 to 11:59 p.m. June 13. During that time, anyone can participated finding "Ol Walter 2.0."
Watson's Marin announced the contest in a post to its Facebook page on Tuesday (June 1).
"If you are fortunate enough to catch this tagged bass, affectionately named Ol Walter 2.0, you will receive $100,000," the post reads.
A picture of what Walter will look like can be seen in the post below.
Now most of us around this area will easily recognize what this is , and of course it’s a smallmouth bass . But starting...Posted by Watson's Marine on Tuesday, June 1, 2021
While there is no entry fee or registration to participate, there is one stipulation — the fish in question must be caught on a rod and reel. To make it a little easier, however, any bait can be used, live or artificial. To claim the prize, Walter must be alive and shown to either Watson's Marine management or to owner Aaron Greene.
According to Greene, the fish will be released within a day before the start of the contest to ensure it isn't caught before the allotted time.
Photo: Getty Images