Tennessee Boat Dealer Offers $100,000 To Person Who Can Catch This Fish

A boat dealer in East Tennessee is offering a $100,000 prize to anyone who can catch a specific fish.

Watson's Marine, located at 4095 Highway 11E in Bluff City, announced a contest to reel in a tagged smallmouth bass in South Holston Lake. According to WKRN, the contest takes place from 12:01 a.m. June 12 to 11:59 p.m. June 13. During that time, anyone can participated finding "Ol Walter 2.0."

Watson's Marin announced the contest in a post to its Facebook page on Tuesday (June 1).

"If you are fortunate enough to catch this tagged bass, affectionately named Ol Walter 2.0, you will receive $100,000," the post reads.

A picture of what Walter will look like can be seen in the post below.