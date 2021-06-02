These 5 Ohio Cities Are The Best For 'Staycations' This Summer

Summer is around the corner, and that means travel plans are in the works (especially as states reopen from pandemic-related restrictions).

But Ohioans don't have to stray far from home to find fun things to do.

That’s where WalletHub, a personal finance site, jumps in:

“…even though the COVID-19 vaccines have made summer travel possible, some people may not be ready to venture far from home yet, and others simply don’t have the money to take a trip with how hard COVID-19 has hit the economy. Luckily, there are certain places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation at the right price point, making those cities the perfect spots for staying local.”

WalletHub researchers ranked the best (and worst) cities for “staycations,” listing more than 180 “fun-filled” and “wallet-friendly” places to explore.

The site evaluated 46 “key metrics” to determine which cities are the best ones for staycations. WalletHub considered parks per capita, restaurant and meal costs, the share of vaccinated residents and more.

These Ohio cities made the list:

No. 10: Cincinnati

No. 51: Columbus

No. 54: Cleveland

No. 71: Akron

No. 114: Toledo

Cleveland also tied with Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the most swimming pools per capita. Cincinnati rang in at No. 5 on that list, data show.

See the full list here.