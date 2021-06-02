This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Louisville

There's no shortage of restaurants in Louisville.

With so many choices, it's not always easy to pick where you want to go to for dinner. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

According to hundreds of diners, Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar is the top rated restaurant in Louisville.

Louisville is the first city on the bourbon trail so it makes sense that a bourbon bar took the top spot. Jockey does serve "bites," which its website describes as "light dining and satisfying flavor." Its drink menu is definitely the star.

With more than 60 reviews, Jockey has a 5 out of 5 rating for food and service, and 4.5 rating for value.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Louisville, according to TripAdvisor:

Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar Brown Hotel Lobby Bar & Grill Yummy Pollo J Graham's Cafe Jack Fry's English Grill Mayan Cafe Buck's Restaurant & Bar Bungalow Joe's Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Photo: Getty Images