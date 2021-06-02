Tone Stith Named iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist: Get To Know The R&B Star
By Taylor Fields
June 3, 2021
Tone Stith is a name you'll want to remember as the rising R&B star has already made quite the name for himself, and has just been named iHeartRadio's most recent On The Verge artist.
Discovered by industry mogul Jas Prince, Stith already has co-signs from artists including Chris Brown (who he has helped with songwriting), Drake and Justin Bieber, in addition to H.E.R., who appears on and co-wrote a song called "When You Love Someone."
With an EP on the way, named after his single "FWM," Stith's single "Devotion," is enough to make anyone melt. In the chorus, he sings, "I'll adore you even if you left me broken/ If you take a step, baby I'll take two/ If on my last breath, I'll breathe for you/ Right until the end, I swear, I'll do anything to prove/ My devotion/ I will stop my universe to make yours move/ I will live for us but I would die for you/ Right until the end, I swear, I'll do anything to prove/ My devotion."
Of his new music and FWM, Stith says, "I'm excited for the world to hear this different side of me. It’s more relatable. It’s pretty much telling everybody that, you've seen me around for the last few years, you know my name, but now it’s time for everybody to really ‘f’ with me, and I’m going to show you why you really need to by welcoming me into your world."
He adds, telling iHeartRadio, "This time around, dropping new music, I'm just very excited. Because for all the new fans, this is a introduction to who Tone Stith is. And to my fans that are already there with me, this is like the grown version of Tone Stith. Y'all get to see me all the way grown up. So, this new music is very, very vulnerable [and] much more personal."