Tone Stith Named iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist: Get To Know The R&B Star

Tone Stith is a name you'll want to remember as the rising R&B star has already made quite the name for himself, and has just been named iHeartRadio's most recent On The Verge artist.

Discovered by industry mogul Jas Prince, Stith already has co-signs from artists including Chris Brown (who he has helped with songwriting), Drake and Justin Bieber, in addition to H.E.R., who appears on and co-wrote a song called "When You Love Someone."

With an EP on the way, named after his single "FWM," Stith's single "Devotion," is enough to make anyone melt. In the chorus, he sings, "I'll adore you even if you left me broken/ If you take a step, baby I'll take two/ If on my last breath, I'll breathe for you/ Right until the end, I swear, I'll do anything to prove/ My devotion/ I will stop my universe to make yours move/ I will live for us but I would die for you/ Right until the end, I swear, I'll do anything to prove/ My devotion."