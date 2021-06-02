University Of Michigan Alumni Create App To Help With Mental Health

Working on your mental health is extremely important, but some people have a hard time figuring out where they should start.

WDIV 4 reported that four alumni from the University of Michigan developed an app called Wellnest to help anyone struggling with mental health issues.

The app idea came from their experiences and what they dealt with in college, but this app is not only for college students; it is accessible for anyone.

The app focuses on mindfulness and tries to make it fun and engaging for users to use daily.

According to WDIV 4, numerous studies found that journaling can improve mental, emotional, and physical health. This app makes it quick and easy to journal by either typing or using the voice-to-text feature.

Along with a journaling feature, there is also a daily mood check, and writing prompts.

Several universities have partnered with the app to offer its services to students and faculty.

The Wellnest app is available to download for free in the app store.

It is also noted that the app is not a substitute for professional mental health but an easy way to get started on being more mindful and working on journaling.

Photo: Getty Images