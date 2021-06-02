VIDEO: Pre-Fame Nirvana Performs At A RadioShack In 1988

A rare gem has been unearthed for Nirvana fans that's sure to reignite the flame of love that they once had for the band.

Home video footage of Nirvana has been released from way back in 1988, reported Far Out Magazine.

The video shows the band before they were famous. In fact, it was recorded on the evening of January 24th, 1988, just the day after the group recorded their first-ever demo on tape. At the time it was filmed, the band was still going by their original name, "Ted Ed Fred."

The unearthed video shows Nirvana playing in a RadioShack after the store had already closed in the band's hometown of Aberdeen, Washington. It was shot by Eric Harter, who was the manager of that RadioShack and a close friend of Kurt Cobain.

See the video below: