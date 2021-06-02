Feedback

What You Need To Know About Georgia's New Driver's License Requirements

By Kelly Fisher

June 2, 2021

New requirements for new drivers in Georgia are slated to take effect next month.

State lawmakers opted to make changes to Joshua’s Law, which specifies requirements for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a driver’s license.

Currently, 17-year-olds don’t have to take 30 hours of instruction and six hours of “behind the wheel training,” Fox 5 Atlanta notes. But after July 1, that changes.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services maps out the Joshua’s Law Driving Training Requirements:

“You must complete an approved driver education course with a certified private or public driver training school using one of the following methods. Approved classes are offered online and tend to be more economical. You must also complete each item in the method you choose.”

Find more info here.

Photo: Getty Images

