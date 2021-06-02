Why June 3rd Matters in Rock History

It’s June 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, Paul McCartney & Wings had the number one song in the country with “Band on the Run.”

In 1972, Jethro Tull started a two-week run on top of the album charts with Thick as a Brick.

In 1970, Deep Purple released Deep Purple in Rock, their fourth studio album and the first with the Mark II line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan and Roger Glover.

In 2004, Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti and drummer Scott Phillips told MTV that the band broke up after personal issues arose with singer Scott Stapp.

In 1970, The Kinks’ Ray Davies changed the word “Coca-Cola” in the song “Lola” to “cherry cola” to qualify for airplay on the noncommercial BBC radio.

In 1994, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder married his long-time girlfriend, Beth Liebling. They would divorce six years later.

In 1967, Jefferson Airplane appeared on American Bandstand and performed “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.”

And in 2006, for the second week in a row, the Red Hot Chili Peppers had the number one album in the country with Stadium Arcadium. The record also topped the charts in the U-K.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)