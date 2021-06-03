21 Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 20 In 2021
By Paris Close
June 3, 2021
In 2001, pop reigned supreme with chart-dominating records like Janet Jackson’s “All for You,” Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’.”
Back then, only the cool kids knew what Missy Elliott meant by her saucy incantation “get your freak on” and only the chosen could muster the stamina to keep up with Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” dance.
Alas, what an era. We still can’t believe it’s been two whole decades since these tracks hit the airwaves — and of course, there are plenty more turning the big 2-0 this year.
Check out all the songs celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, below.
1. Britney Spears, “I’m a Slave 4 U”
Anniversary date: September 25
2. Destiny’s Child, “Bootylicious”
Anniversary date: May 20
3. Missy Elliott, “Get Ur Freak On”
Anniversary date: March 13
4. Train, “Drops of Jupiter”
Anniversary date: March 27
5. Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule, “I’m Real”
Anniversary date: June 19
6. Janet Jackson, “All for You”
Anniversary date: March 6
7. Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, and Lil' Kim, “Lady Marmalade”
Anniversary date: March 27
8. Pink, “Get the Party Started”
Anniversary date: October 16
9. Nelly, “Ride Wit Me”
Anniversary date: March 10
10. Shakira, “Whenever, Wherever”
Anniversary date: August 27
11. Eve and Gwen Stefani, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”
Anniversary date: April 2
12. Kylie Minogue, "Can't Get You Out of My Head"
Anniversary date: September 8
13. Alicia Keys, “Fallin'”
Anniversary date: April 10
14. Linkin Park, "Crawling"
Anniversary date: March 1
15. *NSYNC, "Pop"
Anniversary date: October 15
16. Ludacris, "Rollout (My Business)"
Anniversary date: October 16
17. Janet Jackson, "Someone to Call My Lover"
Anniversary date: June 12
18. Nickelback, "How You Remind Me"
Anniversary date: July 17
19. Destiny's Child, "Survivor"
Anniversary date: February 13
20. Mary J. Blige, "Family Affair"
Anniversary date: June 12
21. Backstreet Boys, "Drowning"
Anniversary date: October 16
Photo: Getty Images