Feedback

21 Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 20 In 2021

By Paris Close

June 3, 2021

In 2001, pop reigned supreme with chart-dominating records like Janet Jackson’s “All for You,” Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’.”

Back then, only the cool kids knew what Missy Elliott meant by her saucy incantation “get your freak on” and only the chosen could muster the stamina to keep up with Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” dance.

Alas, what an era. We still can’t believe it’s been two whole decades since these tracks hit the airwaves — and of course, there are plenty more turning the big 2-0 this year.

Check out all the songs celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, below.

1. Britney Spears, “I’m a Slave 4 U”

Anniversary date: September 25

2. Destiny’s Child, “Bootylicious”

Anniversary date: May 20

3. Missy Elliott, “Get Ur Freak On”

Anniversary date: March 13

4. Train, “Drops of Jupiter”

Anniversary date: March 27

5. Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule, “I’m Real”

Anniversary date: June 19

6. Janet Jackson, “All for You”

Anniversary date: March 6

7. Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, and Lil' Kim, “Lady Marmalade”

Anniversary date: March 27

8. Pink, “Get the Party Started”

Anniversary date: October 16

9. Nelly, “Ride Wit Me”

Anniversary date: March 10

10. Shakira, “Whenever, Wherever”

Anniversary date: August 27

11. Eve and Gwen Stefani, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

Anniversary date: April 2

12. Kylie Minogue, "Can't Get You Out of My Head"

Anniversary date: September 8

13. Alicia Keys, “Fallin'”

Anniversary date: April 10

14. Linkin Park, "Crawling"

Anniversary date: March 1

15. *NSYNC, "Pop"

Anniversary date: October 15

16. Ludacris, "Rollout (My Business)"

Anniversary date: October 16

17. Janet Jackson, "Someone to Call My Lover"

Anniversary date: June 12

18. Nickelback, "How You Remind Me"

Anniversary date: July 17

19. Destiny's Child, "Survivor"

Anniversary date: February 13

20. Mary J. Blige, "Family Affair"

Anniversary date: June 12

21. Backstreet Boys, "Drowning"

Anniversary date: October 16

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 21 Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 20 In 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.