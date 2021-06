Beach Boys To Release 1969-1971 Box Set With 'Never-Before-Heard Tracks'

The Beach Boys will release a five-CD box set this summer, with more than 100 “never-before-heard tracks,” the beloved band announced.

The group, “an indelible part of American history” for nearly 60 years, is slated to release the set this summer.

Here’s what you need to know:

“Big announcement! 𝙁𝙀𝙀𝙇𝙁𝙇𝙊𝙒𝙎 – 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙎𝙐𝙉𝙁𝙇𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙍 & 𝙎𝙐𝙍𝙁’𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙎𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 1969-1971 Box Set releases on July 30 🌻🌊 It includes 135 songs including 108 never-before-heard tracks and versions. Pre-order and listen to ‘Big Sur’ now"

The upcoming box set will include five CDs and a 48-page book with unreleased photos and more, Ultimate Classic Rock reports. The entertainment hub also notes that different versions of the box set are available to preorder online.