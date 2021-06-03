Brothers Osborne Perform 'Younger Me' At Tennessee State Capitol Building
By Taylor Fields
June 5, 2021
Brothers Osborne gave a moving performance of their emotional song "Younger Me" during this year's "Can't Cancel Pride" event for the very first time.
Set up in front of the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, the guys performed the song, which the band released after T.J. publicly came out as gay in Time Magazine article. The touching black and white shot performance also featured LGBTQ+ youth and their families.
After releasing the song, T.J. took to Instagram to say of the track, "I've always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he'd become and what he'd achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now."
After his coming out, Osborne became first openly gay country artist ever, signed to a major label. In his Time interview, he said, "I'm very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."
The "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community helps to raise funds, partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.
This year's "Can't Cancel Pride" will also be available on demand via iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, iHeartRadio's Pride Radio and Revry throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.
Photos: iHeartRadio