Brothers Osborne Perform 'Younger Me' At Tennessee State Capitol Building

Brothers Osborne gave a moving performance of their emotional song "Younger Me" during this year's "Can't Cancel Pride" event for the very first time.

Set up in front of the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, the guys performed the song, which the band released after T.J. publicly came out as gay in Time Magazine article. The touching black and white shot performance also featured LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

After releasing the song, T.J. took to Instagram to say of the track, "I've always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he'd become and what he'd achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now."