Chicago Marathon Runners Kick Off 18-Week Training This Week

The Chicago Marathon is coming back in 2021, with more than 35,000 participants hitting the streets this fall.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced in a press release Thursday (June 3) that runners would “kick off their 18-week journey” this week to prepare for the race on October 10.

Organizers noted that they’re working with city officials, the Chicago Department of Public Health and others to hold the race safely. Registered participants should plan to make “adjustments to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” from wearing a mask while they’re not racing to providing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination, the release states. Organizers acknowledged, however, that guidance could change.

“We’re excited to kick off the launch of training with our participants next week,” said Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon executive race director. “Over the next 18 weeks our team will be hard at work, much like our participants, preparing for the return of the event. After a year without a major marathon, it feels great to know the start line is once again in our sights.”

The in-person Chicago Marathon was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has long been one of our city's most exciting events for runners and onlookers alike—making last year's decision to cancel it all the more difficult," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Now, thanks to the progress we've made in our COVID-19 journey, we will be able to bring back this Chicago staple and welcome thousands of marathoners and fans back to our streets this fall."

Photo: Getty Images