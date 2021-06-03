Elderly Detroit Woman Stole $440,000 From Government, Now Facing Jail Time

The government suggests that an elderly Detroit woman serves a prison sentence after collecting over $440,000 in Social Security checks meant for her late grandmother.

According to FOX 2, the U.S. Attorney's Office said it is the largest case of Social Security theft in Eastern Michigan in over five years.

In March of 2020, 63-year-old Andrea Billingsley-Jamison pleaded guilty to stealing government money.

The government was not aware that Billingsley-Jamison's grandmother died in 1987 and continued to issue her Social Security checks.

If she does serve a prison sentence, the government recommends that she serves at or near the bottom of the guidelines for her crime, which would be 18 months.

FOX 2 reported that in a court filing, prosecutors Ryan Particka and Corinne Lambert said, "Regardless of the defendant’s age and health, this was a long-running fraud with a very substantial loss and should be punished as such."

Billingsley-Jamison's lawyer Nancy McGunn said she used the money to support her parents, daughter, and her gambling addiction.

"The investigation and resulting criminal case have been more than enough to deter Ms. Billingsley-Jamison from future criminal conduct," McGunn said. "This case has been a constant source of stress for her. She is ashamed of her behavior and terrified at the prospect of going to prison."

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, her sentence has been delayed, and she is due in court on July 21.

