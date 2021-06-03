Elephants Carve 300-Mile Path Of Destruction After Escaping Nature Reserve

For the past year, a herd of 15 elephants has been stampeding through southern China after leaving a nature reserve in Xishuangbanna. According to CNN, the herd consists of six adult female elephants, three adult males, three sub-adults, and three calves.

The herd has caused nearly $7 million worth of damage as they carved out a 311-mile path of destruction. There have been 412 different reports of damage across the Yunnan province, and the elephants have destroyed almost 140 acres of farmland. They have smashed buildings, damaged cars, and helped themselves to tons of water in local villages.

The herd's sudden migration stunned wildlife officials, who created a task force to monitor them 24/7. According to the Guardian, 16 elephants left the nature reserve in March 2020. After wandering around for eight months, the elephants took a break after a female gave birth. After five months, the elephants resumed their journey. About one week later, two elephants left the group, while the other 15 continued north.

They are now approaching the city of Kunming, which is home to 8.5 million people. Authorities are trying to move the herd south, back towards the nature reserve where they will be safe. They have tried luring them away with trucks of pineapples and corn, but the elephants just eat the food and then continue on their journey.

There are just 300 Asian elephants in the province of Yunnan, and they are considered a protected species in China.

