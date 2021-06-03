Feedback

Jason Aldean's Son Memphis Is Obsessed With His Life-Size Elsa Doll

By Emily Lee

June 3, 2021

Well, this is just about the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

Earlier this week, Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, took to Instagram to share the most adorable videos of their 3-year-old son, Memphis. It turns out Memphis already has a girlfriend—Elsa from the Frozen movies.

In Brittany's first video, she finds her son sharing a blanket with his life-size Elsa doll as they cuddle up together on the couch. Brittany then asks who Memphis is with and he shyly tells her it's his "girlfriend."

A few days later, Brittany gave her followers an update on Memphis and Elsa. The 3-year-old has started bringing Elsa with him everywhere he goes. Over a series of clips of Memphis and Elsa, Jason's song 'Got What I Got' plays. "What can I say, love is a strange thing," Brittany captioned the second video.

Photo: Brittany Aldean

