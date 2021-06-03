Feedback

LISTEN: Check Out Prince's Unreleased Song 'Born 2 Die'

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2021

Prince

Prince's second single off of his posthumous album Welcome 2 America premiered Thursday. The single, called "Born 2 Die," follows the album's title track that was released earlier this year.

The track is a sultry tune featuring bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and vocalists Shelby J., Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo.

The unreleased song was originally recorded in 2010 "during a flurry of studio activity," reported Yahoo! News. According to a press release, Prince was "reflecting on the issues affecting the black community and the role he hoped to play."

Prince's long-time music director Morris Hayes said:

"We got to ‘Born 2 Die,’ and Prince said, ‘I’ll tell you how that came about. He had been watching videos of his friend Dr. Cornel West on YouTube, and during one speech Dr. West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield.’ So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see."

Listen to the newly-released "Born 2 Die" below.

Prince's posthumous album will be released on July 30th and will feature 12 tracks, 11 of which are Prince originals, and one being a cover of Soul Asylum's "Stand Up and B Strong."

Photo: Getty Images

