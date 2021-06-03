Louisville Cops Accused Of Throwing Slushies At Homeless People

The FBI is investigating two Louisville Metro Police officers for allegedly throwing slushies at homeless people.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed the investigation during Metro Council Committee hearing on Wednesday, WLKY reported.

“It was brought to my attention last week by the FBI,” Shields said during the hearing. “I have limited information on this. They are conducting an investigation.”

Little is known about the incident, but the officers were in their police vehicle when they allegedly threw their drinks at unsuspecting homeless people.

Shields said that there is video of the incident, but she hasn't seen it.

“My sense is, it will be another black eye to the department,” Shields said. “It’s going to show some very poor judgment by a select few individuals on this department.”

The FBI Louisville office did confirm with local media that there is an open investigation, but the agency couldn't give any details at this time.

The names of the officers involved have not been released, but WAVE reported that one of the officers is Kelly Hanna Goodlett. Goodlett was at the scene of Breonna Taylor's death and allegedly told fellow officers at the time to turn off their body cameras, WFPL previously reported.

The two officers have been placed on desk duty.

