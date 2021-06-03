Meghan Trainor Details Baby Boy's 'Terrifying' Birth, Health Complications
By Paris Close
June 3, 2021
Meghan Trainor is speaking about her son Riley’s “terrifying” birth for the first time.
During Wednesday’s (June 2) appearance on Today, the “All About That Bass” musician opened up about giving birth to her and husband Daryl Sabara’s first child via cesarean section and the scary complications he experienced when he was delivered in February.
“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the 27-year-old recalled of her three-month-old. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”
"It was terrifying," recalled Trainor, explaining that Riley — who required a feeding tube at that point — had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit.
"I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” she told Today. "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."
Thankfully, Riley is healthy and happy today. "I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," gushed Trainor.
Elsewhere in the interview, the new mom also said she did not suffer from postpartum depression, likely because of the low dose of the antidepressant she received during her pregnancy.
“I made sure it was safe and talked to my doctors,” the “Me Too” superstar added. “They told me, ‘If you’re happy, then your body will be happy and then your baby will happy.’ I haven’t had any postpartum depression or anything. I think the medicine definitely helped.”
