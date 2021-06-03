Meghan Trainor Details Baby Boy's 'Terrifying' Birth, Health Complications

Meghan Trainor is speaking about her son Riley’s “terrifying” birth for the first time.

During Wednesday’s (June 2) appearance on Today, the “All About That Bass” musician opened up about giving birth to her and husband Daryl Sabara’s first child via cesarean section and the scary complications he experienced when he was delivered in February.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the 27-year-old recalled of her three-month-old. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

"It was terrifying," recalled Trainor, explaining that Riley — who required a feeding tube at that point — had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit.