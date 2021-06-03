Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Albuquerque

National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.

Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Albuquerque:

KRISPY KREME

Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.

DUNKIN' DONUTS

Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.

All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.

Rebel customers will get a free donut with every dozen purchased all day on Friday.