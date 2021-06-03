Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Albuquerque
By Ginny Reese
June 3, 2021
National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.
Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Albuquerque:
KRISPY KREME
Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.
DUNKIN' DONUTS
Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.
MAVERIK
All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.
REBEL DONUT
Rebel customers will get a free donut with every dozen purchased all day on Friday.
National Donut Day Starting Menu. **please note flavors will be replaced throughout the day as we sellout- only way to...Posted by Rebel Donut on Wednesday, June 2, 2021
AMY'S DONUTS
Every customer that walks in will be able to get free donut holes all day on Friday.
Photo: Getty Images