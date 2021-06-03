Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Las Vegas

National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.

Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Las Vegas:

KRISPY KREME

Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.

DUNKIN' DONUTS

Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.

Chef Jeff is giving away free birthday cake donuts to the forst 500 people who visit the store on Friday.