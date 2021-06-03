Feedback

Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2021

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Donut

National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.

Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Las Vegas:

KRISPY KREME

Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.

DUNKIN' DONUTS

Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.

DONUT BAR LAS VEGAS

Chef Jeff is giving away free birthday cake donuts to the forst 500 people who visit the store on Friday.

WINCHELL'S DONUT HOUSE

Customers will get two free donuts with every dozen donuts purchased.

PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS

Pinkbox is celebrating with a free limited-edition t-shirt with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts on Friday.

MAVERIK ADVENTURE'S FIRST STOP

All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Las Vegas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.