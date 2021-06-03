Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
June 3, 2021
National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.
Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Las Vegas:
KRISPY KREME
Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.
DUNKIN' DONUTS
Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.
DONUT BAR LAS VEGAS
Chef Jeff is giving away free birthday cake donuts to the forst 500 people who visit the store on Friday.
WINCHELL'S DONUT HOUSE
Customers will get two free donuts with every dozen donuts purchased.
PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS
Pinkbox is celebrating with a free limited-edition t-shirt with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts on Friday.
MAVERIK ADVENTURE'S FIRST STOP
All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.
Photo: Getty Images